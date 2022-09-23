Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shots fired at Southwest Memphis daycare

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center on Friday afternoon.

One adult was reportedly grazed by a bullet.

Police received the call at 2:06 p.m.

Not 15 minutes before, another shooting was reported less than a half mile away on Dearborn Street.

There, police found one victim who was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is undetermined at this time if the two shootings are related.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.
FedEx to cut $2 billion in costs

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers for the The Red Kettle Campaign for the holiday season.
Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South
Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross...
Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local...
ADH offering free flu clinics