Shots fired at Southwest Memphis daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center on Friday afternoon.

One adult was reportedly grazed by a bullet.

Police received the call at 2:06 p.m.

Not 15 minutes before, another shooting was reported less than a half mile away on Dearborn Street.

There, police found one victim who was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is undetermined at this time if the two shootings are related.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

