Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South

Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers for the The Red Kettle Campaign for the holiday season.
Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers for the The Red Kettle Campaign for the holiday season.(Kheron Alston)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area.

Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays.

The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn cash, help support a cause and be a part of the oldest fundraising campaigns in the country.

You can apply in person on October 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and must bring appropriate identification to apply.

For information about appropriate identification to apply, click here and go to the “About Us.” and then “Careers” tabs.

The in-person hiring will be held at The Purdue Center of Hope, 696 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.
FedEx to cut $2 billion in costs

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Memphis Police Department
Shots fired at Southwest Memphis daycare
Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross...
Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local...
ADH offering free flu clinics