Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area.

Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays.

The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn cash, help support a cause and be a part of the oldest fundraising campaigns in the country.

You can apply in person on October 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and must bring appropriate identification to apply.

For information about appropriate identification to apply, click here and go to the “About Us.” and then “Careers” tabs.

The in-person hiring will be held at The Purdue Center of Hope, 696 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN.

