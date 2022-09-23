Rapper returns to high school for surprise performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Frayser’s Martin Luther King College Prep got quite the surprise Thursday afternoon.

Former student and now rap star Gloria Woods a.k.a “Glorilla” stopped by for a surprise performance and she didn’t come empty handed.

Students and teachers had no idea that rapper Gorilla who once attended the Frayser high school returned to put on a surprise performance for their homecoming pep rally.

Glorilla attended Frayser’s Westside Middle School before going to high school at MLK Prep through her junior year.

“I love it. It’s crazy like growing up didn’t nobody come to our school when I was coming up. To do stuff like this, it feels real good,” said Woods.

She also presented a 25,000 dollar check to the school’s fine arts program.

Woods said, “I want them to know that anything they put their mind to is possible. As long as they got a dream they just got to reach for the stars.”

She is currently signed to fellow native Memphian Yo Gotti’s label CMG.

Her song FNF (Lets Go) became a bit of a summer anthem, putting her on the global hip-hop scene.

Friday she’s releasing a song with rapper Cardi B called “Tomorrow 2″.

