Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rapper returns to high school for surprise performance

Rapper returns to high school for a surprise performance
By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Frayser’s Martin Luther King College Prep got quite the surprise Thursday afternoon.

Former student and now rap star Gloria Woods a.k.a “Glorilla” stopped by for a surprise performance and she didn’t come empty handed.

Students and teachers had no idea that rapper Gorilla who once attended the Frayser high school returned to put on a surprise performance for their homecoming pep rally.

Glorilla attended Frayser’s Westside Middle School before going to high school at MLK Prep through her junior year.

“I love it. It’s crazy like growing up didn’t nobody come to our school when I was coming up. To do stuff like this, it feels real good,” said Woods.

She also presented a 25,000 dollar check to the school’s fine arts program.

Woods said, “I want them to know that anything they put their mind to is possible. As long as they got a dream they just got to reach for the stars.”

She is currently signed to fellow native Memphian Yo Gotti’s label CMG.

Her song FNF (Lets Go) became a bit of a summer anthem, putting her on the global hip-hop scene.

Friday she’s releasing a song with rapper Cardi B called “Tomorrow 2″.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation

Latest News

The embattled Shelby County Clerk gave an update on the backlog her office faces, as well as...
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk
Rapper returns to high school for a surprise performance
Rapper returns to high school for a surprise performance
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk
Cancer survivor creates quilts for others during their battle
Cancer survivor creates quilts for others during their battle