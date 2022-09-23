Advertise with Us
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected.

The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot.

The victim said he and his brother were inside a vehicle when they saw a man wearing all black and a ski mask walking down N Belvedere. The masked man reportedly got close to the victim and yelled “Is that you?” before firing at least eight shots toward him and the vehicle.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The second incident happened the next day on nearby Angelus Street.

A man called police to say a man shot out the window of his car.

The victim said he was in the parking lot of Mapco on Poplar Avenue when he heard a loud noise and saw a gray Chevrolet Impala speeding and running a red light in the area of Poplar and Belvedere.

The victim then said he saw an unoccupied vehicle and stopped to take a picture of the license plate and contact police.

While doing that, he saw two men who were in the Impala approach him from the bushes, and he took a photo of one of the men.

That’s when he opened fire, shooting the man’s vehicle 4-5 times and shattering the rear passenger window. The victim was not hit.

Just 12 minutes later, police were called to an apartment complex on N Belvedere.

A woman was found collapsed in front of an open doorway and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She’s now listed as stable.

The victim told police she, along with her friend and three children, were inside the apartment when they heard a knock on the door. She answered the door and was immediately shot four times.

She told officers she believes the suspect was at her home looking for her adult son.

No arrests have yet been made for any of the above incidents.

