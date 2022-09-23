MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO J.T. Young has resigned.

MLGW says Young will be leaving Memphis to return to Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light.

Young has been with MLGW since March 2018.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement:

“J.T. has led MLGW with integrity, humility, and strength, with examples being the process which culminated recently in a plan to strengthen the system to reduce major outages from severe storms and the RFP process for our power supply. For all these reasons and many more, I’d like to thank J.T. for his service as the President of MLGW and to the citizens of Memphis. I know he and his family will do well back home in Pensacola.”

Young’s last day at MLGW will be Oct. 14.

