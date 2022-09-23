Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns

JT Young
JT Young(MLGW)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO J.T. Young has resigned.

MLGW says Young will be leaving Memphis to return to Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light.

Young has been with MLGW since March 2018.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement:

“J.T. has led MLGW with integrity, humility, and strength, with examples being the process which culminated recently in a plan to strengthen the system to reduce major outages from severe storms and the RFP process for our power supply. For all these reasons and many more, I’d like to thank J.T. for his service as the President of MLGW and to the citizens of Memphis. I know he and his family will do well back home in Pensacola.”

Young’s last day at MLGW will be Oct. 14.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
A man is being charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim multiple times at Cedar...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly, police say
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

Latest News

bb
First Alert update on tropical depression that could hit Florida - 9/23
Collierville Kroger
Collierville Strong: Mid-South remembers victims of Kroger mass shooting 1 year later
First responders on scene of Collierville mass shooting
First responders recall response to Collierville mass shooting after year to reflect
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 9/23