Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition.

With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.

Aldridge performed The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See,” and it was good enough to advance past the blind auditions.

Aldridge ended up choosing Legend as his coach over country music star Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani.

Despite his amazing performance, there are still many rounds that the Cleveland native will need to perform his way through.

Aldridge has some big shoes to fill as he looks to become the second Mississippian to win the competition after Pastor from Meridian, Todd Tilghman, won the competition in 2020.

