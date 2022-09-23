Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say

Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a prehistoric man. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A human jawbone found in the Iowa River is likely from prehistoric times.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were initially called on Aug. 10 to a remote area in the Iowa River where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered during a biological and wildlife survey.

Officials said the jawbone was intact but deteriorated, indicating that it was at least several years old. Investigators said they conducted a more thorough search of the area and located three additional potential human bones.

KCRG reports the suspected human remains were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing. That team determined that the mandible was human and that the remaining bones didn’t appear to be from a human.

The jawbone in question was then taken to the Office of the State Archaeologist and the University of Iowa. Those team members found that the mandible likely belonged to a prehistoric middle to older aged Native American man.

State officials said further research is also expected to be completed on the jawbone.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation

Latest News

Rapper returns to their high school to perform.
Rapper returns to high school for surprise performance
The embattled Shelby County Clerk gave an update on the backlog her office faces, as well as...
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico