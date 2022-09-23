Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors

Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross...
Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 23-year-old Gulfport man is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard. Investigators say Axel Cox was trying to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door.

The federal indictment says the Dec. 3, 2020 cross burning was specifically because of the victims’ race. And that Cox also used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors.

Cox is charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for interfering with the victims’ housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for using fire to commit a federal felony. Cox also faces a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.
FedEx to cut $2 billion in costs

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local...
ADH offering free flu clinics
Humane Society's Pet of the Week: Tortellini
Humane Society's Pet of the Week: Tortellini
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young discusses resignation
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young discusses resignation