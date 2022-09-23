Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Finally feeling like Fall today, but temperatures climb this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures and humidity plummeted. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the lower 50s in some areas. With sunshine and dry air in place, temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to upper 60s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84 degrees. Winds: East at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Any clouds will move out by sunrise tomorrow and we will have full sunshine Friday. It will also be cooler with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the mid 90s for Saturday with sunshine. Rain will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Some rain will also be possible in the afternoon. With more clouds and showers, highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop and it will finally start feeling like Fall. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and then only in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
A man is being charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim multiple times at Cedar...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly, police say
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Cooler air moving in for the first day of fall
Memphis broke or tied multiple records this week.
Record-breaking heat scorches the Mid-South
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 9/22