Finally feeling like Fall today, but temperatures climb this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures and humidity plummeted. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the lower 50s in some areas. With sunshine and dry air in place, temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to upper 60s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84 degrees. Winds: East at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Any clouds will move out by sunrise tomorrow and we will have full sunshine Friday. It will also be cooler with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the mid 90s for Saturday with sunshine. Rain will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Some rain will also be possible in the afternoon. With more clouds and showers, highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop and it will finally start feeling like Fall. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and then only in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s next week.

