Family of suspected serial arsonist of eight fires wants her to clear her name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis.

Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.

“It’s hard for me to see that. I don’t see her starting fires or nothing, she was always kept to herself,” said Ronnie Collier.

Collier said Delina has been isolated on the streets of South Memphis for the past year and no longer communicates with them.

“I know she has her clothes with her, what she’s got left, but she won’t never come to the house. I go see her mother, and we never see her,” said Collier.

In the past three months, the Memphis Fire Department has responded to eight fires in the South Memphis area, six of which occurred within days of each other, all of them located in the same neighborhood.

The cost of damages from the fires are estimated to be $289,500.

Collier said hearing the claims about a series of arsons in the area where she is believed to have been seen last has the family sharing this message:

“Come back home and talk to us about everything that is going on, we want to know, and we care,” said Collier.

Delina’s mother who did not want to go on camera but told me she did not believe her daughter was connected to the string of fires.

Information about Delina Collier’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

