BlueOval City officially breaks ground for West Tennessee plant

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Ford has officially broken ground and erupted structural steel at Blue Oval City less than a year after the company announced the $5.6 billion manufacturing plant in West Tennessee.

This new plant in Stanton will be Ford’s largest auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history and will provide approximately 6,000 jobs.

BlueOval City will bring Ford closer to its target of reaching an annual run rate of two million electric vehicles by late 2026.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee,” said Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction. “This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.”

Ford and its construction partners began preparing the land for construction in March.

Since then, construction crews have moved more than 4.6 million cubic yards of soil, laid nearly 370,000 tons of stone, and installed more than 4,6000 deep foundations.

“Ford’s historic investment in West Tennessee is a testament to our state’s strong business climate and unmatched workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “BlueOval City will have a transformational impact on Tennesseans and our economy, and we’re proud this global company will call Haywood County home.”

