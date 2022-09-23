Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

BlueOval City officially breaks ground for West Tennessee plant

Caption
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Ford has officially broken ground and erupted structural steel at Blue Oval City less than a year after the company announced the $5.6 billion manufacturing plant in West Tennessee.

This new plant in Stanton will be Ford’s largest auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history and will provide approximately 6,000 jobs.

BlueOval City will bring Ford closer to its target of reaching an annual run rate of two million electric vehicles by late 2026.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee,” said Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction. “This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.”

Ford and its construction partners began preparing the land for construction in March.

Since then, construction crews have moved more than 4.6 million cubic yards of soil, laid nearly 370,000 tons of stone, and installed more than 4,6000 deep foundations.

“Ford’s historic investment in West Tennessee is a testament to our state’s strong business climate and unmatched workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “BlueOval City will have a transformational impact on Tennesseans and our economy, and we’re proud this global company will call Haywood County home.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
A man is being charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim multiple times at Cedar...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly, police say
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 9/23
BlueOval City groundbreaking in Tennessee
Ford break ground on BlueOval City in Tennessee
Collierville Kroger
Collierville Strong: Mid-South remembers victims of Kroger mass shooting 1 year later
Congressman Steve Cohen
Lawmakers, leaders discuss solutions for sexual assault survivors after lawsuit against City of Memphis