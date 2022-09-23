Arkansas recreational marijuana measure approved for November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas is one step closer to getting a recreational marijuana program after a written decision by the state Supreme Court said it will allow the ballot measure to be placed on the upcoming November ballot.

This comes after a back-and-forth dispute all summer between the state government and the group Responsible Growth Arkansas.

As governor, I will support the right of citizens to propose and vote on the laws of the land. If approved by the majority of Arkansans, this new policy will encourage economic growth of a new business market... deliver funding to support priorities like education and community safety, equip our hard-working law enforcement to keep us safe by focusing on serious crimes, and protect consumers.

In July, the group turned in enough valid signatures to put the item on the ballot, but the state Board of Election Commissioners rejected the measure over concerns of THC dosage limits being left out of the measure.

Responsible Growth Arkansas filed a lawsuit against this, and on Thursday the Arkansas Supreme Court wrote, “the ballot title at issue is complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the scope and import of the proposed amendment.”

Action News 5 reached out to Secretary of State John Thurston and the state Board of Election Commissioners who rejected this measure.

They said they have no comment on the matter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.