Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas recreational marijuana measure approved for November ballot

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Parker King
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas is one step closer to getting a recreational marijuana program after a written decision by the state Supreme Court said it will allow the ballot measure to be placed on the upcoming November ballot.

This comes after a back-and-forth dispute all summer between the state government and the group Responsible Growth Arkansas.

In July, the group turned in enough valid signatures to put the item on the ballot, but the state Board of Election Commissioners rejected the measure over concerns of THC dosage limits being left out of the measure.

RELATED — Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas pass $330 million

Responsible Growth Arkansas filed a lawsuit against this, and on Thursday the Arkansas Supreme Court wrote, “the ballot title at issue is complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the scope and import of the proposed amendment.”

Action News 5 reached out to Secretary of State John Thurston and the state Board of Election Commissioners who rejected this measure.

They said they have no comment on the matter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.
FedEx to cut $2 billion in costs

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 23, 2022
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
Family of suspected serial arsonist of eight fires wants her to clear her name
Family of suspected serial arsonist of eight fires wants her to clear her name
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’