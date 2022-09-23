Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

ADH offering free flu clinics

The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local...
The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local health units and schools.(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local health units and schools.

The clinics begin Monday, Sept. 26, according to a Friday news release from the ADH.

The Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro, will host its clinic beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The shot is available for no charge; however, patients should bring their insurance cards.

While much of the nation’s attention has been on COVID-19 for the last few years, Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH’s medical director for immunizations, said influenza deserves just as much attention.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” he said. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be.”

Tumlison said with COVID-19 “still circulating in our communities,” it is especially important residents stay healthy and out of the hospital.

In addition to the community clinics, the ADH will also offer in-school flu vaccine clinics on campuses across the state.

For a list of ADH community flu clinics, click here.

For a list of school clinics, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
A man is being charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim multiple times at Cedar...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly, police say

Latest News

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Arkansas Supreme Court approved the ballot measure so the issue...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana issue for November ballot
MCPA's goal is to host more "MCPA Facts & Snacks" events across Mississippi in the coming months.
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar exceeds expected attendance
Best Life: Spinal simulator relieves back pain
Best Life: Spinal stimulator relieves back pain
In Tennessee, more than 600 family farms contribute to the commercial poultry industry. The...
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar