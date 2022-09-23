901 FC gears up for matchup at Louisville FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just five matches left in the United Soccer League regular season, Memphis 901 FC will get an early taste of a playoff atmosphere on the road Friday night.

One of the biggest games of the season for the Boys from Bluff City as they travel to take on Louisville City in a showdown between the top two teams in the USL’s Eastern Conference.

Louisville comes in five points clear of Memphis and beat the 901 at AutoZone Park back in July. With playoff seeding at stake and a little revenge on their minds, Memphis players aren’t shying away from the importance of this matchup.

“I’d say of course, yeah. Just looking at the way we want to play every game, the way that we go into every single game, nothing changes on that end,” said 901 FC Goalkeeper Trey Muse. “But the fact that we have the ability to play a team that’s in front of us, to gain some territory there is helpful, and it’s just a wonderful night all around.

“We’ve talked about it as a team, nobody needs any extra motivation,” said Phillip Goodrum. “All the words have been said that need to be said. So it’s just about us sticking to the preparation, the film work that we’ve been doing and coming in and clearing our minds and focusing on nothing but getting the three points.”

The first touch in Louisville gets rolling at 7 p.m. Friday.

