Woman critical after Midtown shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Midtown.

The shooting happened on N Belvedere Boulevard, near Madison Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in a black hoodie, but no arrests have been made yet.

