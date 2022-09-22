Woman critical after Midtown shooting
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Midtown.
The shooting happened on N Belvedere Boulevard, near Madison Avenue.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooter fled the scene in a black hoodie, but no arrests have been made yet.
