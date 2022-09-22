Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama district attorney announced two warrants have been issued for a 2-year-old boy’s grandfather. Authorities say the toddler died after being left in a hot car.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced two warrants for William Wiesman, the grandfather of 2-year-old Ian Wiesman. Casey said Wiesman’s grandson died Tuesday as a result of his actions.

The warrants are for reckless and/or criminally negligent acts, WBRC reports.

Casey said, according to the affidavit, Wiesman picked the child up, went to his place of business and left the 2-year-old boy in his truck. She said the grandfather returned to the truck several times and even drove it, believing he had dropped the boy off at daycare.

Casey said the child’s car seat was front-facing.

The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Department of Human Resources and Blount County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the boy’s death.

Casey said Wiesman was being questioned by the sheriff’s office.

Police say family members found the toddler in a vehicle off State Highway 75 at approximately 3:06 p.m. The child was discovered inside the car at a daycare; however, the child was not under the supervision of the daycare facility.

An emotional Casey said her heart breaks for the family, who is very upset.

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it... I didn’t sleep last night,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

In an exclusive interview with Action News 5, Alicia Franklin reflected on the day she says she...
Victim of alleged rapist, killer breaks silence on assault, lawsuit against City of Memphis
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
201 Poplar inmate mistreatment concern
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
A man is being charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim multiple times at Cedar...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly