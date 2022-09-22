Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Temperatures dropping with a cold front today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and warm this morning, but a cold front will bring more clouds this afternoon. We may also see a stray shower along the front, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It will also be breezy today with north winds gusting up to 20 mph.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. 20%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Any clouds will move out by sunrise tomorrow and we will have full sunshine Friday. It will also be cooler with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the mid 90s for Saturday with sunshine. Rain will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Some rain will also be possible in the afternoon. With more clouds and showers, highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop and it will finally start feeling like Fall. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s in most areas.

