TBI issues Silver Alert for 73-year-old Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for missing 73-year-old L.H. Hillie.

Police say Hillie was last seen in Memphis on Wednesday. A specific location was not provided.

Police say he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Hillie is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighing 120 pounds.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

