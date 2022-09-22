Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation

Larry Taylor, 22.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday.

TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long standoff with Hardeman County deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the home that morning to conduct a welfare check after someone asked police to check on their aunt.

Deputies reported that shots were fired upon knocking on the door.

A woman inside the home was struck by gunfire but managed to escape and was transported to an area hospital.

Taylor remained in the home with the two other hostages, an adult woman and child, who TBI says he would not allow to leave.

At approximately 9 p.m., SWAT teams from the Jackson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office made entry into the house and were able to safely end the standoff with no other injuries.

The two other hostages are reported as safe.

Taylor was booked into the Hardeman County Jail Tuesday night.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

His bond is set at $1 million.

