Report examines economic burden of mental health inequities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report examines the human and financial cost our country has paid by not investing in mental healthcare.

The report found nearly 117,000 lives and approximately $278 billion dollars could have been saved over a four-year period.

Professor and Executive Director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute Daniel Dawes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the findings and what more can be done to serve those who need the most help.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

