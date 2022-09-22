Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Redbirds win Matinee vs Gwinnett

Redbirds vs Gwinnett
Redbirds vs Gwinnett(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are trying to close out their first season in the AAA International League with a bang downtown at AutoZone Park.

The Birds going for three wins in a row against the Gwinnett Stripers in Matinee action Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis got a lift off the bat of Justin Toerner. He smacked a three-run home run over the fence in left to tie the game in the 6th at 5 all.

The Birds go on to get the victory on a wild pitch with a runner at third 6-5 is the final.

Kodi Whitley got the win on the mound in his AAA debut.

Genesis Cabrera sat down the side in the 9th to record his first save with Memphis this season.

Same Teams Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

University of Memphis Football
Offensive football on display at University of Memphis
901 FC
Goodrum, Seagrist make USL Team of the Week
Jerry "The King" Lawler
Memphis Sports Hall of Fame returns with big induction class this fall
Memphis catcher Hunter Goodman bats in an NCAA baseball game against Xavier Friday, Feb. 15,...
Former Memphis Tiger Hunter Goodman tied with Redbirds’ Moises Gomez for MILB home run lead