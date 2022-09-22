Redbirds win Matinee vs Gwinnett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are trying to close out their first season in the AAA International League with a bang downtown at AutoZone Park.

The Birds going for three wins in a row against the Gwinnett Stripers in Matinee action Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis got a lift off the bat of Justin Toerner. He smacked a three-run home run over the fence in left to tie the game in the 6th at 5 all.

The Birds go on to get the victory on a wild pitch with a runner at third 6-5 is the final.

Kodi Whitley got the win on the mound in his AAA debut.

Genesis Cabrera sat down the side in the 9th to record his first save with Memphis this season.

Same Teams Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.