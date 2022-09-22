Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Record-breaking heat scorches the Mid-South

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tied or broke multiple temperature records in September.

Memphis broke or tied multiple records this week.
Memphis broke or tied multiple records this week.(wmc)

On September 19 and 20, temperatures tied the daily record highs in Memphis. On the 21, the temperature climbed to 102, which broke the previous record high temperature from 2010.

In addition, these late September triple digits in 2022 set a new record for the latest 100+ degree day in a calendar year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Cooler air moving in for the first day of fall
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 9/22
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures dropping with a cold front today
Wednesday evening weather update
A day of record breaking heat, but change is on the way