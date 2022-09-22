Record-breaking heat scorches the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tied or broke multiple temperature records in September.

Memphis broke or tied multiple records this week. (wmc)

On September 19 and 20, temperatures tied the daily record highs in Memphis. On the 21, the temperature climbed to 102, which broke the previous record high temperature from 2010.

In addition, these late September triple digits in 2022 set a new record for the latest 100+ degree day in a calendar year.

