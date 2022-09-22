Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Official: Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border Sept. 30

Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday,...
Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Highgate Springs, Vt.(AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.

The official said that Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30. The official said earlier this week the prime minister need to give final sign off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Trudeau’s Liberal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban