Offensive football on display at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deep ball is back for the University of Memphis Football Team so expect to see a lot more of it as the season goes on.

With Seth Henigan at the controls, the UofM is showing how explosive it can be on offense.

Of course, you have to catch it, and that’s exactly what Tiger receivers are doing, helping Memphis to average more than 40 points per game over the last two contests.

“We play the deep ball really well. Then during a stretch, we started running,” said Hennigan. “We just have to work hard in practice and trust our coaching.”

Kickoff for the Tigers and North Texas Saturday is 2:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

