Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Offensive football on display at University of Memphis

University of Memphis Football
University of Memphis Football(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deep ball is back for the University of Memphis Football Team so expect to see a lot more of it as the season goes on.

With Seth Henigan at the controls, the UofM is showing how explosive it can be on offense.

Of course, you have to catch it, and that’s exactly what Tiger receivers are doing, helping Memphis to average more than 40 points per game over the last two contests.

“We play the deep ball really well. Then during a stretch, we started running,” said Hennigan. “We just have to work hard in practice and trust our coaching.” 

Kickoff for the Tigers and North Texas Saturday is 2:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Jerry "The King" Lawler
Memphis Sports Hall of Fame returns with big induction class this fall
FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA...
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
Memphis Tigers
Memphis holds off Arkansas State in home opener 44-32
Tigers vs UCF women's soccer
Tigers vs. UCF end Level in women’s soccer