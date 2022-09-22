Northaven Elementary School receives donation from thankful sponsor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Northaven Elementary School was presented a check on Wednesday of more than $7,000 to help fill the school’s “Stinger Store.”

The school held a special presentation on its campus Wednesday morning where one of the school’s sponsors, Victory Bicycle Studio, presented the donation.

When Victory Bicycle Studio asked to use Northaven Elementary School’s parking lot as a meeting spot for cyclists on Sundays, the school’s principal said “no problem!”

The owner of Victory and other cyclists in the Bluff City were moved by the school’s generosity, resulting in the $7,435 donation.

Students earn “Stinger” bucks for good behavior that allow them to purchase items from the store.

