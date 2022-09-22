Memphis chef, Mid-South Food Bank work to fight food insecurity during Hunger Action Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month, thousands of organizations across the nation are working to fight food insecurity. September is Hunger Action Month.

Earlier this week, Action News 5 met with a Memphis-area chef and restaurant owner who’s joining the fight to end hunger here in the Mid-South in multiple ways.

You may know her -- her name is Chef Tam.

She owns Chef Tam’s Underground Café in Midtown.

Every Thursday starting this week through Oct.13, Chef Tam will take us back to the 90s with 90s-era food pricing.

She’s calling this an inflation vacation, just one way to fight food insecurity this Hunger Action Month.

“For the 90′s prices, you’re going to get the best fried chicken in the city,” she said. “You’ll get a fried-green tomato BLT and you’ll get a Cola cake. All of those items are made with Pure Wesson.”

Here’s how it works.

Every time you use the hashtag, “#inflationvacation” on social media and tag Pure Wesson, the company will donate $5 to the Mid-South Food Bank for a total of up to $10,000.

The Mid-South Food Bank supplies perishable and non-perishable food items to more than 400 pantries across the Mid-South with Shelby County being the largest county it serves.

