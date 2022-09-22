Advertise with Us
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged with second-degree murder after shooting a person repeatedly at East Point Dr., Police said.

On September 20, 2022, at 11:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Cedar Run Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Regional One Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness who works for All Secure Security advised that he, two other co-workers, and the suspect Marcus Pollion were standing by his vehicle when the victim pulled up in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The victim then got out of his vehicle and headed towards Pollion.

At that time, the suspect pulled a gun on the man and told him to get back.

The victim continued to walk toward the suspect, which led to Pollion firing shots at the victim.

The man then fell on his face, and the suspect kept shooting.

After shooting the victim multiple times, Pollion left the scene in a Ford Fusion.

Witnesses then told police that both the suspect and the victim worked for All Secure Security and were involved in an ongoing argument.

The witnesses were then shown a lineup of images of the possible suspects and identified Pollion as the suspect.

The suspect was arrested on N. Main and advised police that the victim had threatened him multiple times in the past, and he was scared for his life.

Pollion is being charged with second-degree murder.

