WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday.

Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets.

The offices similarly closed last month to help mitigate the backlog.

Halbert handed out packets to the media that map out how the clerk’s office is being funded--something Halbert says is a big source of her frustration.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris sent a letter to Halbert last week outlining a plan of action he thinks will help relieve some of the clerk’s office issues.

