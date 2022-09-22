Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday.

Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets.

The offices similarly closed last month to help mitigate the backlog.

Halbert handed out packets to the media that map out how the clerk’s office is being funded--something Halbert says is a big source of her frustration.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris sent a letter to Halbert last week outlining a plan of action he thinks will help relieve some of the clerk’s office issues.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
.
Memphis man killed in wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence Co.
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 9/22