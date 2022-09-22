Lane blocked on I-55 due to rollover crash

Southaven, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police have reported a rollover crash on I-55 southbound, just south of Rasco Road.

Officers are on the scene of the crash. The right southbound lane is blocked, police say.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimates the blockage will be cleared in less than 50 minutes.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for emergency personnel.

