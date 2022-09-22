Hispanic Heritage Month: Doctor spotlights disproportionate impact of Alzheimer’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know Hispanics and Latinos are one and a half more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease compared to their white counterparts?

Well, an epidemiologist is sharing how to help get “AHEAD” of Alzheimer’s disease during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dr. Christian Salazar joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the disproportionate impact Alzheimer’s has on the Hispanic and Latino communities and how current research is not doing enough to include Hispanic Americas.

Dr. Salazar also talked about the AHEAD study that is aiming to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

