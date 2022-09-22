Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Goodrum, Seagrist make USL Team of the Week

901 FC
901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC once again dominates weekly honors in the United Soccer League.

The 901 with, not one, but two players make the USL Team of the Week. Forward Phillip Goodrum may as well take up residence.

He produced a hat trick with three goals in Memphis’ 4-Nil shutout at Atlanta United 2 last week. A couple of the spectacular variety.

Then added two more, plus an assist for the Boys in Blue in their 5-Nil whitewash of the Charleston Batter last Friday downtown at AutoZone Park. 

That’s six goals in two matches for a player who had been used primarily as a defender to start his pro career.

Goodrum has scored 19 goals on the season, which is second most in the USL race for the Golden Boot. 

Patrick Seagrist also makes Team of the Week, with an offensive assist and shoring up a 901 defense that hasn’t allowed a goal in almost three full matches. 

901 FC’s next game is a huge 1 vs 2 matchup at Louisville FC Friday night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

University of Memphis Football
Offensive football on display at University of Memphis
Redbirds vs Gwinnett
Redbirds win Matinee vs Gwinnett
Jerry "The King" Lawler
Memphis Sports Hall of Fame returns with big induction class this fall
Memphis catcher Hunter Goodman bats in an NCAA baseball game against Xavier Friday, Feb. 15,...
Former Memphis Tiger Hunter Goodman tied with Redbirds’ Moises Gomez for MILB home run lead