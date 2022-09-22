Goodrum, Seagrist make USL Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC once again dominates weekly honors in the United Soccer League.

The 901 with, not one, but two players make the USL Team of the Week. Forward Phillip Goodrum may as well take up residence.

He produced a hat trick with three goals in Memphis’ 4-Nil shutout at Atlanta United 2 last week. A couple of the spectacular variety.

Then added two more, plus an assist for the Boys in Blue in their 5-Nil whitewash of the Charleston Batter last Friday downtown at AutoZone Park.

That’s six goals in two matches for a player who had been used primarily as a defender to start his pro career.

Goodrum has scored 19 goals on the season, which is second most in the USL race for the Golden Boot.

Patrick Seagrist also makes Team of the Week, with an offensive assist and shoring up a 901 defense that hasn’t allowed a goal in almost three full matches.

901 FC’s next game is a huge 1 vs 2 matchup at Louisville FC Friday night.

