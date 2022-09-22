Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Game changing breakthroughs for lung cancer

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, but treatment of small cell lung cancer is entering a new frontier with advancements in therapies.

A new type of chemotherapy was approved last year that stops the cancers from growing in some patients.

Montessa Lee never smoked, but was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2016.

She shared her story with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk and talked about why research is so vital.

Montessa was joined by Dr. Dwight Owen, a thoracic oncologist, who spoke about how clinical trials can help lead to more breakthroughs in treatment.

Lung Cancer Foundation of America is working to change the public perception of lung cancer through education and personal stories about lung cancer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

