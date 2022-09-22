Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children

Joseph Blodgett
Joseph Blodgett(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher is charged with sex crimes against a minor.

MCSC says the former teacher taught children at Oakhaven Middle and Wells Station Elementary.

Their statement reads in part:

According to a criminal court indictment, Joseph Blodgett was arrested earlier this month for especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and extortion for crimes that allegedly took place between October 2020 and May 2022.

Blodgett was an MSCS employee up until May 2022.

