Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children

Our hearts go out to any child and family who may be impacted. His alleged conduct violates a sacred trust, and we share the community’s outrage and disdain.

The teacher's employment with the District ended in May 2022. Prior to joining the District, he cleared a background check and all policy, legal, and statutory requirements for hiring. We know that our community has many additional questions, but laws and policies prevent us from sharing details on matters of this nature regarding children. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and have important conversations about online safeguards and trauma-informed care.