Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher is charged with sex crimes against a minor.
MCSC says the former teacher taught children at Oakhaven Middle and Wells Station Elementary.
Their statement reads in part:
According to a criminal court indictment, Joseph Blodgett was arrested earlier this month for especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and extortion for crimes that allegedly took place between October 2020 and May 2022.
Blodgett was an MSCS employee up until May 2022.
