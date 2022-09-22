A day of record breaking heat, but change is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis broke a record high temperature today reaching 102 degrees. This also marks the latest date on record for triple digit temperatures in Memphis. Fortunately, a cold front is headed our way and will bring a change to this record breaking heat.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers early in the day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild each day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60.

