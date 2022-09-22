Advertise with Us
Criminal Assault suspect on Lamar Avenue

A man is wanted for sexually assaulting a victim on Lamar Avenue
A man is wanted for sexually assaulting a victim on Lamar Avenue
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal assault suspect on Lamar Avenue has been on the loose since July.

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a criminal assault on Lamar Avenue.

Officers advised that at midnight the suspect, Lorenzo McKinney, took the victim into the hotel room and sexually assaulted the victim.

An arrest warrant for McKinney has been issued, but no arrest has been made.

If you know of McKinney’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

