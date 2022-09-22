Advertise with Us
Cooler air moving in for the first day of fall

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall begins today with a front pushing south and a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s in northwest TN to around 90 in Clarksdale. Highs will be in the 80s in Memphis. Winds will gust over 20 mph at times out of the northwest.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s with passing clouds. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 90s for Saturday with sunshine and late day clouds. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s on Sunday. Highs will drop into the low 80s at the start of next week with lows around 60. Most of next week looks dry at this time.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

