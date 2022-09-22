Cancer survivor creates quilts for others during their battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quilting is more than a just a hobby to Cheryl Garth.

“When I’m a stitching, when I’m cutting this fabric in little pieces, and sewing it back together I’m just thinking of that person,” Garth said. “Praying for that healing and comfort.”

A nurse by day, but a quilter by night. More importantly, a breast cancer survivor. Garth’s quilting journey started in 2013 when she created a quilt for her sister, who also was diagnosed with cancer. Little did Garth know, her sister would be the first recipient of the hundreds of comfort quilts she’d create.

“It’s a memory, “Karen Fitzgerald said. “It is something that I look to that reminds me that you did overcome this.”

Karen Fitzgerald is a two-time cancer survivor. She and Garth worked together at a hospital.

But it was their shared journey of overcoming cancer that brought them together and a custom quilt created by Garth, that brought Karen comfort.

“It’s comforting,” Karen said. “Everyone needs some sort of comfort when you’re going through this. And I know family and friends are there, but it would just lie on my bed, and it would provide me with peace and comfort.”

That feeling is exactly what Garth hopes her quilts provide for those battling cancer.

“To me it’s like a hug,” Garth said. “Putting a quilt on you just feels like a hug. That’s one of the things when I was a hospice nurse that I learned. Many times you have no words for patients or their families but you always have a hug.”

Garth said she usually finds cancer patients by word of mouth. So far, she’s created hundreds of quilts for patients.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.