3 teens shot in separate incidents, police say

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says three teenagers were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday night.

The first shooting happened in North Memphis on Chelsea Avenue and North McLean Boulevard around 9 p.m, according to MPD.

When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find any victims. They responded to Lebonhuer Children’s Hospital at 9:21 p.,m. where they learned two teens arrived by private vehicle with non-critical gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is available in this case.

A second shooting involving a teen happened around 9:15 p.m. on East Shelby Drive. The victim was rushed to Lebonhuer in non-critical condition.

MPD says the suspects were two Black males in a black Kia.

Both of these investigations are ongoing.

