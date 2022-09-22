Advertise with Us
3 costly mistakes to avoid when choosing a Medicare plan

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The next Medicare enrollment period is approaching and we’re helping to make sure you are prepared.

Medicare Expert with Chapter Ari Parker joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the costliest mistakes seniors make when choosing a Medicare plan.

Parker also talked about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act to Medicare.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

