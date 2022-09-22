1 dead after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a barricade situation overnight in Cordova.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were executing a search warrant around 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Hidden Ridge Lane when the barricade situation happened.

Deputies reportedly heard a single gunshot from inside the residence.

SWAT and negotiators arrived on the scene.

Around 4 a.m., responders went inside the residence and found one person dead, according to SCSO.

This is an active investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.