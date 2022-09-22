Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 dead after barricade situation in Cordova

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a barricade situation overnight in Cordova.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were executing a search warrant around 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Hidden Ridge Lane when the barricade situation happened.

Deputies reportedly heard a single gunshot from inside the residence.

SWAT and negotiators arrived on the scene.

Around 4 a.m., responders went inside the residence and found one person dead, according to SCSO.

This is an active investigation.

