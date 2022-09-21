Tropical system could impact the Gulf of Mexico next week
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tropical system continues to strengthen in the Caribbean this week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is forecasting a 70% chance of it developing into a tropical depression by the end of the week.
Current weather data brings it through the Caribbean through next week. The GFS spaghetti plot models show the forecasted track of the tropical system. There is general consensus with westward movement, but some models bring it into the Gulf by next Thursday.
