Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis.

Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime.

All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders, clergy leaders and elected officials have come together, all coming up with different solutions to combat the violent crime Shelby County sees.

According to the city’s public safety website, there have been more than 400 robberies in Memphis from August to September of this year.

That number is for both business-related and individual robberies.

There have been nearly 200 aggravated assault cases in Memphis and more than 65 weapons offenses in September alone, according to the site.

Shelby County Commission says it will discuss a strategic plan for public safety during Wednesday’s meeting addressing issues like violence and lawlessness.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Paula Raiford, owner of Paula Raiford's Disco.
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
Kendall Hamilton
Affidavit: Zaxby’s manager held machete suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, charged for stolen gun

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday morning weather 9/21
Ladarrin Ceazer, 29.
Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins