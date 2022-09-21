Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco on 14 S. Second St., was arrested and charged Tuesday after police say she assaulted a woman last week.

On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.

The victim said that at some point during the argument, Raiford became upset and kicked her in the chest.

The victim said although she was not injured, she wanted to prosecute.

Two days later, the victim gave a statement to police and positively identified Raiford in a photo lineup.

Raiford is charged with assault resulting in bodily harm.

Raiford’s attorney, Brandon Hall, says she surrendered to police and denies the allegations.

He said that the victim attacked Raiford at Bar Dog the day following the assault.

Hall said a warrant was put out for the victim’s arrest, and she pressed charges against Raiford after that.

“There was no attack,” Hall said. “This was retaliatory.”

Raiford is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Criminal Court Division 15 on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

