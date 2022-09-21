MLGW tells customers ‘go online’ amid closed offices, busy phone lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid busy phone lines and closed offices, more customers are reporting their frustration with Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) customer support.

MLGW’s original slogan was “Public Service — Publicly Owned,” which many customers believe is ironic.

John Fox is one of many Memphis Light Gas and Water customers fed up with the utilities’ lack of options when it comes to customer support.

Fox says he had a simple question about why his utility bill rose by over $200 in a month.

After calling MLGW’s customer support line dozens of times and getting the same busy tone, he got frustrated.

So, he drove from Bartlett to MLGW’s headquarters Downtown to get some in-person customer support.

When he got there, he was welcomed with locked doors and a security guard.

“She said, ‘You can’t come in, and I said ‘What about customer service?’” Fox said.

MLGW said the reason customers are barred from entering is due to the uilities’ COVID protocols, which will be lifted Oct. 3.

As for the customer support hotline, the utility said last week they hired over 20 new customer support specialists to help improve the wait times.

On Wednesday, MLGW said the new hires are in training and will start work soon.

In the meantime, the utility recommended that customers like Fox go online to get help.

But he, like a lot of MLGW customers, says that solution doesn’t cut it.

“Bottom line is, I had nobody to answer my questions,” he said. “I just want to know why. Where is customer service? We deserve customer service.”

