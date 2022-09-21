Memphis Sports Hall of Fame returns with big induction class this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame returns this fall with its second annual induction class, which includes many of the biggest names in the history of athletics in the Bluff City.

The 2022 class of inductees was selected by an 18-member MSHOF Advisory Committee, made up of award-winning sports journalists, professional and amateur sports industry executives, and community leaders.

They include former Memphis Tigers running back DeAngelo Williams, who to this day is still among the all-time leaders in the NCAA rushing yardage with more than six thousand in his career, plus 55 touchdowns from 2002 to 2005.

Williams became a first-round pick in the NFL draft and played 11 seasons combined for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also listed is former Memphis Grizzlies owner Michael Heisly, who moved the franchise from Vancouver, Canada, to Memphis in 2001, and ran the team 11 years, incuding the Birth of the Core 4 and its rise to respectability.

Also named is Grizzlies Head Coach Lionel Hollins, who guided the Grizzlies to their first-ever playoff victories and a berth in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals in 2013.

Furthermore is Jerry “The King” Lawler, who is the icon of not only the Memphis pro wrestling scene, but the WWE as well, having been inducted into that Hall of Fame in 2007.

There are 27 Memphis Sports Hall of Fame inductees in all. Here are the rest:

Gene Bartow

John “Bull” Bramlett

A.F. “Bud” Dudley

Steve Ehrhart

Missy Gregg

Mary Lou Johns

Fred Jones

Charlie Lea

Billy “Spook” Murphy

Elliot Perry

James “Doc” Prothro

Loren Roberts

Linda Street

Joe Branch

Derek Hunter

Buster Kelso

Ken Netherland

Tom Nix

Barbara Whitaker

Jerry Peters

Jake Rudolph

Lloyd Williams

Terry Tippett

The Memphis Sports Experience & Hall of Fame will induct this year’s class on Oct. 20, at the Renasant Convention Center.

The induction ceremony makes its return for the first time since 2019.

A cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, preceding the induction ceremony at 7 p.m. Reception tickets are $75 and reserved tables are $750, both granting access to inductees and seating for the ceremony.

