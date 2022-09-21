Memphis Fire Department develops person of interest in arsons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department developed a person of interest in a series of arsons in the 38109 area.

Memphis Fire Department is searching for for Delana Collier as the person of interest in the eight arsons in Westwood Shores.

The estimated value of damages is $289,500.

She is believed to be around the age of 19-25, white and female.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collier, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.