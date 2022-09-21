Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Fire Department develops person of interest in arsons

The Memphis Fire Department has developed a person of interest in the arson fires that has cost...
The Memphis Fire Department has developed a person of interest in the arson fires that has cost $289,500 in damages.(WMC)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department developed a person of interest in a series of arsons in the 38109 area.

Memphis Fire Department is searching for for Delana Collier as the person of interest in the eight arsons in Westwood Shores.

The estimated value of damages is $289,500.

She is believed to be around the age of 19-25, white and female.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collier, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Randall Kyles
Man in Southaven charged after police say he beat man in head with hammer
Memphis police involved in crash in Midtown
2 officers cited after early morning crash
Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins