Man in Southaven charged after police say he beat man in head with hammer

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police arrested and charged a man on Tuesday after they say he beat another man in the head with a hammer.

The incident took place just before noon inside Acabus Corporation, located at 230 Goodman Road East.

Police say the suspect, Randall Kyles, fled the building and was captured shortly after on Southcrest Parkway near Goodman Road West.

The victim suffered from a large laceration on his head and was transported to Baptist Desoto by EMS.

Kyles is charged with aggravated assault/attempted murder, and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

