Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man in Southaven charged after police say he beat man in head with hammer

Randall Kyles
Randall Kyles(Southaven Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police arrested and charged a man on Tuesday after they say he beat another man in the head with a hammer.

The incident took place just before noon inside Acabus Corporation, located at 230 Goodman Road East.

Police say the suspect, Randall Kyles, fled the building and was captured shortly after on Southcrest Parkway near Goodman Road West.

The victim suffered from a large laceration on his head and was transported to Baptist Desoto by EMS.

Kyles is charged with aggravated assault/attempted murder, and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Memphis police involved in crash in Midtown
2 officers cited after early morning crash
The Memphis Fire Department has developed a person of interest in the arson fires that has cost...
Memphis Fire Department develops person of interest in arsons
Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins