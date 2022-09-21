Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges

Former Memphis Police Officer Eric Kelly
Former Memphis Police Officer Eric Kelly(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective.

Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct.

The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge.

The charges stem from 51-year-old Kelly allegedly using his position to help a woman involved in a murder investigation become a stripper.

Internal files released in February 2020 said that Bridgett Stafford was the woman at the center of the investigation into Kelly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
Kendall Hamilton
Affidavit: Zaxby’s manager held machete suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, charged for stolen gun

Latest News

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Gas main leak under repair in Midtown
City Watch alert issued for 16-year-old Denisha Wilson
City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man
Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
Memphis police involved in crash in Midtown
Crash involving police cruisers injures 2 in Midtown