Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective.

Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct.

The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge.

The charges stem from 51-year-old Kelly allegedly using his position to help a woman involved in a murder investigation become a stripper.

Internal files released in February 2020 said that Bridgett Stafford was the woman at the center of the investigation into Kelly.

