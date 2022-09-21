HEAT ADVISORY this afternoon but a late week cold front is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HEAT ADVISORY in effect for Shelby county down to Coahoma county and from Crittenden to Phillips county in east AR. It will feel like 105 or higher in these areas. Full sunshine will push actual highs to around 100. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will turn northwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY Fall begins with a front pushing south and a partly cloudy sky. It will be cooler than earlier in the week with highs in the 70s to mid 80s and lows near 60 Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 90s for Saturday with sunshine and late day clouds. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s on Sunday. Highs will drop into the low 80s at the start of next week with lows around 60.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

