Gas main leak under repair in Midtown

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is repairing a gas main leak in Midtown.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson Avenue between Cooper Street and Rembert Street as they work to repair the leak.

MLGW says there are approximately 40 customers affected including industrial, commercial and residential customers.

There is no current completion time.

