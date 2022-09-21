Gas main leak under repair in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is repairing a gas main leak in Midtown.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson Avenue between Cooper Street and Rembert Street as they work to repair the leak.

MLGW says there are approximately 40 customers affected including industrial, commercial and residential customers.

There is no current completion time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.